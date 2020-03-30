SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
In re: Vale S.A. Securities Litigation
Case No. 15 Civ. 09539 (GHW)
CLASS ACTION
SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND
PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;
AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES
This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common or preferred American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") of Vale S.A. ("Vale") during the period from May 8, 2014 through November 27, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged as a result of declines in the prices of Vale ADRs allegedly caused by the revelation of the truth of alleged false statements made by Vale before the collapse of the Fundão Dam on November 5, 2015 concerning the safety of its mining operations and dams, including, in particular, various representations concerning Vale's risk mitigation plans, policies and procedures (the "Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.ValeSecuritiesLitigation.com.
PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. IF YOU ARE A SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBER, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.
YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $25,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve the Action.
A hearing will be held on June 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 12C, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007-1312, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Lead Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 5, 2020 as amended February 20, 2020 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Vale Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91315, Seattle, WA 98111; 1-855-961-0960; or info@ValeSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, http://www.ValeSecuritiesLitigation.com.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than July 14, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.
If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than May 20, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.
Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than May 20, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.
Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.
Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:
Vale Securities Litigation
c/o JND Legal Administration
P.O. Box 91315
Seattle, WA 98111
1-855-961-0960
www.ValeSecuritiesLitigation.com
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:
BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP
John C. Browne, Esq.
1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor
New York, NY 10020
(800) 380-8496
settlements@blbglaw.com