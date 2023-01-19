Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi, the cross-chain messaging infrastructure layer for web3, is excited to announce its support for the Arbitrum Blockchain. With this integration, Arbitrum users can now receive real-time notifications from their favorite dApps on the blockchain through SMS, email, Telegram, wallet-to-wallet DMs, and more.

Notifi aims to solve the broken communication problem in web3 between users across different dApps and blockchain ecosystems. By launching its SDK support and Notifi Hub on Arbitrum, the platform takes a significant step towards achieving this goal. Arbitrum, a Layer 2 solution compatible with Ethereum smart contracts, has seen tremendous growth in the past year, making it an attractive option for developers due to its affordability, speed, and scalability.


