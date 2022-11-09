Support Local Journalism


Co-led by Hashed and Race Capital, the new funding comes as Notifi expands cross-chain messaging to Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos and Sui

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notifi (https://notifi.network/), a cross-chain messaging layer for Web3, announced today $10 million in a seed round of financing co-led by Hashed and Race Capital. Struck Capital, HRT Capital, Wintermute, Superscrypt founded by Temasek, and others have also participated in the oversubscribed round. Notifi had previously raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding, bringing its total funding to $12.5 million.


