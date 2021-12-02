Novel Effect adds Scott Rockfeld as first Chief Marketing Officer By Novel Effect, Inc. Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, creator of the award-winning, patented app that adds voice-driven, interactive music and sound effects as you read a story book to a child, announces that Scott Rockfeld has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer and its first leadership team member outside of the founders. As CMO, Rockfeld will lead the company's marketing efforts to accelerate revenue growth and users, and create passionate fans out of the growing base of customers.Prior to Novel Effect, Rockfeld spent over 20 years in consumer marketing and product management, within new and emerging businesses at Microsoft, through his own ventures, and his consulting business where he was a mentor and advisor to startups. He has an MBA in marketing and finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.At Novel Effect, Rockfeld will report directly to Matt Hammersley, CEO and Co-Founder, and will be instrumental in setting the marketing strategy, including brand, demand generation, communications, and partnerships. Founded in 2015, Novel Effect participated in the 2017 Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars, and has patented technology that was featured on Shark Tank. Their flagship app of the same name has received numerous awards including Webby, Cynopsis, Parents' Choice and Mom's Choice awards."Scott will be a great addition to our leadership team," said Matt Hammersley, CEO of Novel Effect. "We expect the recent exponential growth of our teacher and parent subscriber base to continue which will open even more doors to co-marketing and distribution partners.""I wish I had Novel Effect when my kids were young because it truly is a magical experience," said Rockfeld. "As a marketer, it's a great time to join the company as they have a product that customers love and love to talk about."About Novel EffectSeattle-based Novel Effect's use of patented voice technology enables groundbreaking products that seamlessly blend real-life and imaginary worlds to create innovative, entertaining, and immersive story-based experiences. Their unique approach to storytelling brings together the power of voice-recognition and the best creators in entertainment to add dimension and interactivity to the traditional books people enjoy together. Novel Effect is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The award-winning app follows your voice as you read out loud and responds at just the right moment with music, sounds, and character voices.Learn more at https://www.noveleffect.com.Media ContactMatt Hammersley, Novel Effect, Inc. , 1 843-367-7396, matt@noveleffect.com SOURCE Novel Effect, Inc.  