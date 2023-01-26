Support Local Journalism


Novel Effect has been honored by District Administration as a top product winner in the Learning Environment and Student Support Technology category.

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the award-winning app that responds with interactive music and sound effects as you read aloud from a children's picture book, has added District Administration's 2023 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award to its esteemed collection of awards and recognition - including last year's American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Best Digital Tool award.


