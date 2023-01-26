Novel Effect has been honored by District Administration as a top product winner in the Learning Environment and Student Support Technology category.
SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the award-winning app that responds with interactive music and sound effects as you read aloud from a children's picture book, has added District Administration's 2023 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award to its esteemed collection of awards and recognition - including last year's American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Best Digital Tool award.
Per Digital Administration's announcement, "[Products] were judged on their innovation in the ed-tech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise."
District Administration writes, "[Novel Effect] learners and listeners are immersed in magical soundscapes, bringing awe and smiles that dramatically enhance the read-aloud experience."
Novel Effect is loved by teachers, librarians, parents, and kids alike, giving it a nearly-unheard-of 4.9 App Store rating out of over 5,400 ratings. Many call it "magical" and say student engagement is "off the charts" when reading aloud with Novel Effect.
"We are incredibly proud to receive District Administration's 2023 Top EdTech Product award," said Matt Hammersley, CEO and Co-founder of Novel Effect. "The recognition is another validation that Novel Effect creates magical read-aloud experiences for educators and their students."
District Administration's 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year were recognized at this year's Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC) in New Orleans, Louisiana.
About Novel Effect:
Seattle-based Novel Effect was created to empower parents and educators to connect and engage with their kids. The Novel Effect app responds to your voice with interactive music and sound effects, as a parent or teacher reads aloud from popular picture books. The immersive experience brings the story to life and enables the storyteller to engage and capture the imagination of children. Novel Effect is free to download in the App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at http://www.noveleffect.com.
About District Administration:
District Administration helps administrators make informed decisions about best practices and research-based approaches designed to help them improve teacher quality and increase student achievement across their districts.