Jossey-Bass, a Wiley brand and leader in K-12 education, is excited to bring the Hammersley's read-aloud knowledge to the world of educators.

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the educational technology company with the award-winning app that adds interactive music and sound effects as you read aloud from a children's book, is thrilled to announce that co-founders Matt and Melissa Hammersley have signed a deal with Jossey-Bass, a Wiley brand known for publishing renowned educational resources, for their upcoming book, "The Joy of the Read-Aloud".


