Jossey-Bass, a Wiley brand and leader in K-12 education, is excited to bring the Hammersley's read-aloud knowledge to the world of educators.
SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the educational technology company with the award-winning app that adds interactive music and sound effects as you read aloud from a children's book, is thrilled to announce that co-founders Matt and Melissa Hammersley have signed a deal with Jossey-Bass, a Wiley brand known for publishing renowned educational resources, for their upcoming book, "The Joy of the Read-Aloud".
As leaders of one of the fastest growing companies in edtech, Matt and Melissa are experienced innovators with a deep understanding of the importance of reading aloud to children. In "The Joy of the Read-Aloud," they'll share their insights and strategies for creating meaningful read-aloud experiences in the classroom and offer practical tips and techniques for promoting literacy and a love of literature in students of all ages. Educators will walk away with a deep understanding of how to create a read-aloud experience that will have even the most reluctant of readers begging for just one more story.
"We are excited to be partnering with Jossey-Bass, a Wiley brand, to make this book a must-read for every current or aspiring elementary teacher, librarian, and administrator, " said Matt and Melissa Hammersley, co-founders of Novel Effect. "We have a unique perspective on the intersection of education and technology, and we can't wait to share our insights with everyone who works with young readers."
"The Joy of the Read-Aloud" is set to be released in Spring 2024 and with its integration with the Novel Effect app, is sure to be a valuable resource for anyone working in education who wants to increase the joy of teaching by sparking amazement, wonder, and excitement for their kids through a read-aloud.
"We are excited to add 'The Joy of the Read-Aloud' to our list of titles and honored to be working with Matt and Melissa Hammersley on this important project," said Amy Fandrei, Associate Publisher of Jossey-Bass. "Their experience with the science of reading together and as co-founders of the ed tech company, Novel Effect, make them uniquely qualified to educate all of us about the joy of the read-aloud."
About Novel Effect:
Seattle-based Novel Effect was created to empower parents and educators to connect and engage with their kids. The Novel Effect app responds to your voice with interactive music and sound effects, as a parent or teacher reads aloud from popular picture books. The immersive experience brings the story to life and enables the storyteller to engage and capture the imagination of children. Novel Effect is free to download in the App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at http://www.noveleffect.com.