New tool will help physicians to rapidly diagnose and treat life-threatening genetic diseases

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every expectant parent hopes to welcome a healthy baby into the world. Unfortunately, infants with some genetic diseases appear healthy at birth, but then rapidly deteriorate—they become lethargic, stop eating, develop seizures, and may progress to coma—symptoms common to a variety of metabolic disorders. For the physicians charged with their care, it is a race against time to determine which disorder is causing their fragile patient to decline.


