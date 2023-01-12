DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth)

Timely Home-Based Treatment Creates Pathway to Reduce the National 25% Average for Hospital Re-Admissions Down to Just 6.8%

SPOKANE, Wash. and DENVER, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for a solid commitment to advancing heart and vascular medicine in the Pacific Northwest, MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute set out to change the narrative for congestive heart failure patients and today announces in partnership with DispatchHealth, they have created a pathway to successfully lower their 30-day hospital readmission rate for chronic heart failure patients, down from the national average of 25% to an unprecedented 6.8%.


