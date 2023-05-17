Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numurus LLC, a provider of NEPI®, a fully-featured operating system (OS) for industrial edge-AI and robotics applications, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. The program nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient. 


Tags