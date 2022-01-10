Nurse.org Announces Winners of Annual ICON Awards Recognizing the Nursing Community's Favorite Products, Entertainment, Education, Issues and More. By Nurse.org Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, announced the winners of its annual Nurse ICON Awards which recognize the best products, entertainment, careers, influencers and issues that were most important to nurses in 2021. The Nurse.org community nominated and voted for the winners."After another challenging year for nurses, we want to celebrate what mattered most to our nurse community," said Alice Benjamin, APRN, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-B, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Correspondent for Nurse.org. "From the best scrubs, shoes and innovation for nurses working long shifts, to the nurse entrepreneur, leader and legislators that worked tirelessly to make nurses' lives better during the pandemic. We are excited to recognize all of the winners and we thank them for all of their hard work."Best Products for Nurses Scrubs: FigsShoes: NikeAccessories: Pretty Little Scrub SocietyBest deal for frontline workers: Chipotle Free MealNursing innovation: Trusted HealthNursing ad-campaign: "Heroes" by the American Nurses AssociationBest in Nursing EducationNursing school: UCLA School of NursingNursing professor: Dr. O RN (@nursingtheoryprof on TikTok)Nursing test prep: UWorldBest in Nursing CareersBest place to work: Boston Medical CenterBest travel nursing agency: Trusted HealthBest Entertainment For NursesViral nursing moment of the year: Travel Nurse Badge photo by @moniquejolicia on InstagramBest entertainment for nurses: Nurse Blake PTO Comedy Tour Most Important Nursing IssuesThe nursing issue of the year: Nurse burnoutNurse image of the year: "Hero" by @mjhiblenartLegislators of the year: Senator Sherrod Brown & Representative Jan Schakowsky for introducing "S.1567 - Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act of 2021"Best media outlet: New York Times for "Death, Through a Nurse's Eyes"Nursing Community AwardsNurse influencer: Nurse Blake (@nurse.blake)Nurse entrepreneur: Sarah Gaines (founder of "The Six Figure Travel Nurse" Course)Nurse leader: Kelsey Rowell (@wholelifenurse)"It's no surprise that nurse burnout was the single issue nurses wanted to highlight most this year," said Benjamin. "Similarly, we saw strong support for safer staffing legislation and influencers who educated their peers about career alternatives."Nurse.org's community nominated their nurse ICONs in twenty categories during November 2021 and voted for their favorites throughout December 2021. All winners will be featured on the Nurse.org website, social channels and award-winning podcast, "Ask Nurse Alice".About Nurse.orgNurse.org impacts the lives of nurses and nursing students by publishing thought-provoking content, supporting their career growth through high-caliber educational opportunities, and launching culture-changing initiatives. Nurse.org is an authoritative and trusted blog within the nursing community - it is read over 1.4 million times per month, our social media channels reach over 30 million users per month and our email subscriber list is composed of over 800,000 nurses. Our Ask Nurse Alice podcast is hosted by TV health expert, Alice Benjamin, and has ranked in the Top 10 on Apple's podcast charts in the medical category. For more information, please visit Nurse.org and follow the social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.Media ContactAngelina Gibson, Nurse.org, +1 7259109676, angelina@nurse.orgFacebook SOURCE Nurse.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter