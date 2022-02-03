BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, has released the report – "This Is The State of Nursing." Based on survey responses from nearly 1,500 nurses, the report details how nurses are feeling about their profession during the pandemic as well as the real reasons behind the nursing shortage.
"If the past two years have taught the world anything, it's that nurses are NOT okay," wrote Kathleen Gaines MSN, RN, BA, CBC. "The truth is that despite the 7 pm cheers, the commercials thanking nurses for their dedication and selflessness, and the free coffee from major retailers – the overwhelming majority of nurses are burnt out, underpaid, overworked, and underappreciated. The responses were heartbreaking, but not without hope."
Only 12% of the nurses surveyed are happy where they are. 36% reported that they would like to stay in their current positions, but changes would need to be made for that to happen.
When asked their feelings regarding the state of nursing over the past year, nurses shared that:
- 87% are burnt out
- 84% feel they are underpaid
- 83% feel their mental health has suffered
- 61% feel unappreciated
- 58% have felt unsafe at work in the past year
Despite all this, nurses still have hope:
- 70% think that nursing is a great career
- 64% think that new nurses should join the profession.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), approximately 194,500 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the next decade. Given that this number was projected prior to the pandemic, and before some nurses decided to leave the bedside altogether, the demand for nurses is substantially higher.
It is with these dire projections that the American Nurses Association recently urged the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare the nurse staffing shortage a national crisis.
"Overwhelmingly, the number one reason nurses want to leave the bedside is because of unsafe staffing ratios," said Gaines. "This leads to a never-ending cycle of shortages: nurses face unsafe staffing ratios so they decide to leave the bedside, this results in even fewer nurses available to care for patients, so the downward cycle continues."
In addition, nurses cited the following reasons for leaving the bedside:
- Not getting equal pay for equal experience
- Not receiving hazard pay during a pandemic
- Not having adequate back up
- An inability to take breaks, sick days, or even turn down extra shifts
To learn more about the nursing shortage and ways you can get involved, please visit https://nurse.org/articles/nursing-shortage-study/.
To download the full "State of Nursing" report, please visit: https://media.nurse.org/docs/State+of+Nursing+-+2022.pdf.
