Findings from the "2023 State of Nursing" survey including the nursing shortage, the current state of the nursing profession, and what nurses are really dealing with in 2023.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, has released its 2nd annual report: "The 2023 State of Nursing." Based on survey responses from over 2,100 nurses, the report details the real issues nurses face on a daily basis, their concerns about the future of nursing, and the support they need from hospitals and administrators to do their jobs well.


