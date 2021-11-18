Nuun Announces B Corporation Certification By Nuun Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Nuun) By Nuun Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun, a leader in functional hydration products, with a mission to empower more movement, announced its newly earned B Corporation (B Corp) Certification today. Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.Nuun, a functional hydration company, awarded B Corporation Certification. "Nuun has always put community at the forefront of our mission and culture, ensuring that our brand is synonymous with positive change in the world," said Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford. "Our B Corp certification acknowledges how hard our team works every day to provide a better, cleaner hydration solution to consumers."The B Corp certification is a result of Nuun's unrelenting dedication to its core values: clean product, clean planet and clean sport. Nuun joined Nestlé Health Science in July 2021. "In joining Nestlé Health Science, we have added resources, scale and capabilites to amplify our mission and empower more movement through sustainable hydration," said Rutherford. "Our future holds an expanded portfolio of high quality hydration products with an even greater social and cultural impact."B Corps are redefining what it means to be a successful business and helping to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps are dedicated to taking better care of their employees, communities, and the environment."At Nestlé Health Science, we actively seek new ways to have a positive impact on individuals, communities and the planet," said Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science. "We are proud of Nuun's achievement of B Corp certification. They are the latest Nestlé Health Science company to join this community of leaders driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good."Nuun sources and packages to minimize its carbon footprint, resulting in minimal waste and production energy, while formulating products with a plants-first mindset. Earlier this year, Nuun was recognized as a Climate Neutral Certified brand for the second year in a row by Climate Netral - a nonprofit organization working to decrease global carbon emissions. Nuun facilitates programs to get "Nuunteers" out in the wild working in local communities to contribute to a cleaner, greener planet. Additionally, the brand partners with positive change agents, including the Surfrider Foundation, the Conservation Alliance, and more, encouraging consumers to leave communities better than how they found them.For more information, go to www.nuunlife.com. ABOUT NUUNNuun, a brand of Nestlé Health Science, has a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support, energy and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Not only is 15-year-old Nuun the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores, but a brand dedicated to a better future through clean products, clean planet initiatives and clean sport. The Seattle based company's culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who has named Nuun to its 'Best Places to Work' lists for the past five years in a row, including 2021.ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCENestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally-managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.comMedia Contact: nuun@turnerpr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuun-announces-b-corporation-certification-301427547.htmlSOURCE Nuun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringNov. 12 blotter: Abandoned farm animalsVeterans Day Parade draws community supportCentral Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri StateA 'ball magnet': Central safety prides himself being around the ball Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter