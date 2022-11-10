nZero

Included in the Sustainability category, the leading near real time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform is being recognized as one of 200 groundbreaking inventions on this highly-anticipated annual list

RENO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the near real time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial, and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate change goals, was today named to TIME's annual Best Inventions List. Included in the Sustainability category, nZero is being recognized on this prestigious list for its groundbreaking contributions to the climate technology space, due to the technology's ability to track, analyze, and manage carbon emissions data on a granular level. As calls for more urgent climate action emerge from the ongoing COP27 conference, inventions like nZero are now more critical than ever as private and public organizations alike race to reduce emissions outputs and take action against the threat of climate change.


