 By Out of Home Advertising Association of America

Jeff Jan Brings a Mix of OOH and Ad Agency Expertise to Newly Created Role

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire OOH and DOOH media ecosystem, today announced the hiring of Jeff Jan as the organization's first Head of Industry Initiatives. The 22-year industry veteran will be based in Los Angeles.

