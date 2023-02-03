Support Local Journalism


OCEAN SHORES, Wash., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you love seafood, you won't want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates all things seafood. Admission is free.

The festival's signature Clam Chowder Contest will feature nine restaurants offering public tastings of their inspired recipes. Festival-goers can vote for their favorite chowder in the People's Choice category, and the winning chef will receive a $1,000 prize. Participation in the tasting requires on-site purchase of a $10.00 Tasting Passport. 


