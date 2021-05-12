EVERETT, Wash., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS, the innovative crewed submersible exploration company, today announced it has brought together an impressive team of medical professionals to join the Titanic Survey Expedition 2021. The medical team will oversee the medical care for the entire crew throughout the expedition, including supervising the strict COVID-19 protocols OceanGate Expeditions has had in place since mid-2020.
OceanGate Expeditions Titanic Survey Expedition 2021 Medical Team:
- Dr. Marc Y. Burdick, Chief of Emergency Services and Medical Director, Swedish Ballard Emergency Department, explorer, expedition physician and 20-year veteran diver.
- Dr. Ann Jarris, Co-Founder & CEO, Discovery Health MD, maritime, remote, emergency, and wilderness medicine specialist.
- Dr. Charles H. Abramson, Medical Director Emergency Department, Valley View Hospital, Aspen Valley Hospital, and Alpine Mobile Physicians.
"In recruiting our expedition medical team, we prioritized identifying medical professionals accustomed to working in austere and unpredictable situations like those faced in expeditionary environments. This veteran team of emergency physicians brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our Mission Specialists and crewmembers," says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions. "We will continue to follow strict COVID-19 protocols that we used throughout two Fall 2020 expeditions with zero resulting COVID-19 cases. In addition, the expedition vessel, Horizon Arctic, has a medical center for onboard care," says Rush.
"As a medical team, we are well-versed in planning for unexpected situations. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety and comfort of our Mission Specialists and the entire expedition crew," says Dr. Marc Burdick, Chief of Emergency Services and Medical Director, Swedish Ballard Emergency Department. "The Titanic Survey Expedition medical team and I have worked in some of the most remote and challenging places in the world aboard expeditionary vessels, emergency rooms, and in the maritime industry around the globe. I've been impressed with the commitment OceanGate Expeditions has made to ensuring the safety and health of every crewmember and to making an ongoing contribution to this effort," continues Dr. Burdick.
