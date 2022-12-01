Support Local Journalism


 Epic Grand Voyage Itinerary Featuring an In-depth Immersion of the Holy Lands Is Now on Sale

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced a brand-new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for 2023. Now on sale, the Mediterranean Connection sailing on Marina will embark on a 33-day journey from Venice to Barcelona, immersing guests in the highlights of the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands like never before. Departing on October 11, 2023, this Grand Voyage will call on 28 ports, not repeating one throughout the journey, and will offer three shorter segment options up to 12 days long.


