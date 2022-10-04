Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New Bar Concepts Include Specialty Beverage Carts, Flavored Smoke Bubbles, Zero Proof Cocktails and Negronis Aged in Wooden Barrels

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line with The Finest Cuisine at Sea is reaching new pinnacles of creativity and diversity with the introduction of an elevated, innovative bar program aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting May 20, 2023. Vista, the first of the brand's all new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no- sugar wines and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar.

Tags