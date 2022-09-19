OCOchem

New chemical technology to be used to protect military base roads, vehicles, and the environment; could save U.S. taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars annually

RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean fuel and chemical innovator OCOchem has been awarded an extension of its $1.1 million contract to create a chemical process to manufacture a lower-cost, non-corrosive, chlorine-free deicer to protect U.S. Army and other military equipment from the damage caused by rock or road salt.

