The Ontario College of Pharmacists' Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Shenda Tanchak as the College's Registrar and CEO, effective May 30, 2022.
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Following a nation-wide search for an exceptional leader with a deep and unquestioned commitment to serving the public interest, the Board of Directors of the Ontario College of Pharmacists is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Shenda Tanchak (she/her), an experienced and highly respected leader in health regulation in Canada, as Registrar and CEO. Ms. Tanchak will officially join the College on May 30, 2022.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and stakeholders of the Ontario College of Pharmacists, and on behalf of the public whom we serve, we are thrilled that Ms. Tanchak will be joining the College as its new Registrar and CEO," says Mr. Billy Cheung (he/him), Board Chair. "Ms. Tanchak is a strategic, thoughtful and confident leader with an impressive background in regulatory innovation and stewardship. She is a proven talent in the health regulation world who knows how to inspire and empower people and organizations and how to bring together stakeholders effectively toward common goals. Ms. Tanchak will apply her exceptional knowledge and experience to ensuring the College remains laser-focused on its duty to serve and protect the public interest while supporting the pharmacy profession to be its very best.
"As we welcome our new Registrar and CEO, we'd also like to acknowledge the exceptional interim leadership provided by Susan James, Acting Registrar and Connie Campbell, Interim Chief Operating Officer, as well all of the staff at OCP for their ongoing support and commitment to the College's mandate."
Ms. Tanchak comes to the College with more than 25 years of experience in the regulatory sector, most recently serving as a strategic consultant to a number of regulators across the country. Prior to consulting, Ms. Tanchak served as CEO and Registrar of the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario and as Senior Advisor to the Executive Office at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. She is a three-times past President of the Federation of Health Regulatory Colleges of Ontario (now called Health Profession Regulators of Ontario (HPRO)) and has chaired a pan-Canadian Registrar's Committee.
An experienced leader both in appointed and elected positions, Ms. Tanchak is a sought-after speaker and educator with dozens of presentations and workshops to her credit and has addressed international audiences on the future of health professional regulation. She possesses a diverse academic background, including a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta.
"We sought input from a variety of stakeholders as we identified the values and qualities that a new Registrar and CEO should bring to this critical role," says Mr. James Morrison (he/him), Chair of the Search Committee and Vice Chair of the Board. "As a highly accomplished yet authentic and humble leader who values diverse perspectives and inspires teams to excel, Ms. Tanchak is the right choice for the College at a time when regulatory innovation and accountability, stakeholder relationships and a focus on people are more important than ever. Possessing a unique blend of leadership qualities, she is well positioned to propel the College into an exciting future."
As Registrar and CEO, Ms. Tanchak will advance the College's mission and mandate, develop and implement a compelling vision and strategy, nurture an inclusive and empowered team culture, and champion a sense of community founded on the principles of belonging, diversity, equity, and inclusion. She will also focus on building strong relationships with government and system stakeholders and ensure operational and performance excellence while advancing the organization's values of accountability, integrity and transparency.
One of the most important immediate priorities for the new Registrar and CEO will be understanding the many perspectives of the College's pharmacy, regulatory and health system stakeholders. These insights will be critical as the Board begins the preliminary work towards a new strategic plan on the heels of a global pandemic that has reframed the role of pharmacy.
"I am energized about working with the College and the profession of pharmacy – a profession that has made, and will continue to make, a tremendous contribution to the lives of Ontarians. It will be an honour to be a part of what comes next," says Ms. Tanchak. "Regulation is rightly subject to increasing scrutiny and the College is well positioned to demonstrate that it is worthy of the public's trust. I am looking forward to building on the College's strong reputation as a leader in health regulation and to working with the College's Board and exceptional staff, the pharmacy profession, and our many partners as we work together to continue to strengthen confidence in the oversight of such an important profession in our health system.
"Regulatory excellence is a worthy but challenging goal and I am happy to join a College, and work with a Board, that is striving towards it."
About the Ontario College of Pharmacists
The Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP), incorporated in 1871, is the registering and regulating body for the profession of pharmacy in Ontario. The College's mandate is to serve and protect the public interest and hold Ontario's registered pharmacists and pharmacy technicians accountable to the established legislation, standards of practice, Code of Ethics, policies and guidelines relevant to pharmacy practice. The College also regulates and accredits community and hospital pharmacies, holding them accountable to operational standards and relevant policies and legislation; pharmacies must be accredited by the College in order to operate in Ontario.
