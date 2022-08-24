Support Local Journalism


Veteran software and hardware leader brings wealth of expertise to guide fast-growing ML model deployment leader towards next phase of growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OctoML today announced the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan as an independent new member of its board of directors, effective immediately. Lip-Bu Tan is Executive Chairman of Cadence Design Systems, Founder and Chairman of Walden International ("WI"), and Executive Managing Partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures and Celesta Capital.

