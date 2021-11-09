OctoML Named a 2021 Gartner ® Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering By OctoML, Gartner, Inc. Nov 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 Updated 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OctoML today announced it has been named a 2021 Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering by Gartner, Inc. which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.The research by Gartner notes that, "Rapid maturation of enterprise AI initiatives is driving urgency to maximize value capture through productization of AI. Data and analytics leaders must evaluate emerging vendors to build enterprise-grade AI orchestration and automation platforms or solutions to scale enterprise AI initiatives."Built on the Apache TVM open-source ML stack, OctoML's Platform provides an automation framework that accelerates trained models to achieve optimal performance across a breadth of hardware endpoints and cloud services—without compromising accuracy. The platform readily addresses the challenge of optimizing ML models to match the resources at the edge, which opens up opportunities for a new wave of intelligent apps. "The industry is experiencing an explosion in model diversity and hardware targets to deploy in the cloud and edge," said Luis Ceze, CEO and co-founder, OctoML. "This means developers have to optimize for each endpoint manually, making it challenging to get trained models deployed to production in a timely and cost-effective manner. We believe that being named a Gartner Cool Vendor validates the critical need for a unified software stack that enables ML model deployment choice, automation and performance."Gartner, "Cool Vendors ™ in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering," Chirag Dekate, Farhan Choudhary, Svetlana Sicular, Sumit Agarwal, 11 October 2021. GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Visit here to register for OctoML's early access program.About OctoMLOctoML is a machine learning deployment platform based in Seattle, Washington. OctoML aims to accelerate model performance while enabling seamless deployment of models across any hardware platform, cloud provider, or edge device. The company's investors include Addition, Madrona Venture Group, and Amplify Partners. OctoML was founded by creators of open-source Apache TVM, CEO Luis Ceze, CTO Tianqi Chen, CPO Jason Knight, Chief Architect Jared Roesch, and VP of Technology Partnerships Thierry Moreau. For more information, please visit https://octoml.ai/ View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/octoml-named-a-2021-gartner--cool-vendor-in-enterprise-ai-operationalization-and-engineering-301419871.htmlSOURCE OctoML 