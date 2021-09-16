OctoML Provides Apache TVM Support For Snapdragon Platforms And SoCs By OctoML Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OctoML today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to provide first-class Apache TVM support for Snapdragon® platforms and SoCs.As part of this collaboration, OctoML has a strategic agreement to work closely with the Qualcomm's® Tensor Virtual Machine (TVM) compiler team to extend Apache TVM for Qualcomm® Hexagon™ processors. As a result, it is expected that Apache TVM will be enhanced to address the unique characteristics of Hexagon in order to make it a demonstrated leader in AI performance on power-constrained devices. These enhancements will be designed to drive fundamental innovation in Apache TVM that should benefit the entire Apache TVM community.Built on the Apache TVM open-source framework, OctoML's Platform provides an automation framework that optimizes trained models to achieve optimal performance across a breadth of hardware endpoints and cloud services—without compromising accuracy. The platform readily addresses the challenge of optimizing ML models to match the resources at the edge, which opens up opportunities for a new wave of intelligent apps. "We are excited to be working with OctoML to further expand Apache TVM coverage to our Qualcomm® AI Engine to help accelerate the deployment of ML applications and optimize models in the future," Jeff Gehlhaar, VP of Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.This collaboration is made possible through Qualcomm Technologies' support of Apache TVM. Apache TVM is a software framework that provides a unified layer between the leading machine learning frameworks—like Tensorflow and Pytorch—and the vast array of hardware solutions. This innovation means that ML models can be deployed anywhere from cloud to edge to mobile."OctoML's ability to fully utilize hardware capabilities for machine learning, combined with the automation and accessibility of our SaaS platform, will greatly simplify the deployment of ML innovation across Qualcomm Technologies' powerful hardware," said Luis Ceze, CEO and co-founder, OctoML. "We are very excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies to unlock the power of their SoCs on our platform and enable the next-generation of ML applications at the edge."Visit here to register for OctoML's limited access program. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.Snapdragon, Qualcomm Hexagon, and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.About OctoMLOctoML is a machine learning acceleration platform based in Seattle, Washington. OctoML aims to accelerate model performance while enabling seamless deployment of models across any hardware platform, cloud provider, or edge device. The company's investors include Addition, Madrona Venture Group, and Amplify Partners. OctoML was founded by creators of open-source Apache TVM, CEO Luis Ceze, CTO Tianqi Chen, CPO Jason Knight, Chief Architect Jared Roesch, and VP of Technology Partnerships Thierry Moreau. For more information, please visit https://octoml.ai/ View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/octoml-provides-apache-tvm-support-for-snapdragon-platforms-and-socs-301378872.htmlSOURCE OctoML Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandateCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter