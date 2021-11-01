OctoML Secures $85M to Transform the Way Enterprises Deploy ML Models to Production By OctoML Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OctoML today announced it has raised a $85 million Series C funding round, bringing the company's total amount raised to $132 million. Tiger Global Management led the round with participation from existing investors Addition, Madrona Venture Group and Amplify Partners."The ever-growing ecosystem of ML hardware backends and diverse models are generating an insurmountable amount of manual work to optimize and fine tune models before deployment. This is resulting in skyrocketing costs, significant delays in time to production and impeding new use cases in resource-constrained edge devices," said Luis Ceze, CEO, OctoML. "These challenges are threatening the progress of AI by limiting its accessibility; it's also putting ML on a path that is not environmentally sustainable."A Unified Platform for Deploying ML Models Built on the Apache TVM open source framework, OctoML is a machine learning deployment platform that provides choice, automation and performance to organizations taking their trained models to production. The platform helps ML professionals achieve optimal performance across a breadth of cloud services and edge hardware endpoints, resulting in significant cost optimizations and accelerated time to market. The platform also readily addresses the challenge of optimizing ML models to match the resources at the edge, which opens up opportunities for a new wave of intelligent apps.The OctoML Hardware Partner EcosystemCore to the OctoML platform is a fast-growing ecosystem of hardware and cloud vendors that extend support of Apache TVM and OctoML to any hardware endpoint. In the last month, we have announced official partnerships with leading hardware vendors, including Qualcomm, AMD and Arm.Ceze adds, "Our ecosystem efforts are driven by our vision for the company, which is to make ML accessible to as many developers, anywhere and on any device—in order to drive an incredible diversity of innovation."Already a number of Global 100 companies are realizing outsized gains from leveraging OctoML to get models into production. These customers are achieving a 2-10x boost in performance, which translates to 2-10x savings in compute cost. The new financing will fuel the next phase in the company's growth, including expanding its leading ML deployment platform, and building on its growing ecosystem of hardware partners and cloud service providers."OctoML is creating a profound shift in the way organizations build next-generation AI models and applications,'' said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global. "OctoML's vision of delivering an unified deployment lifecycle for users across all the ML hardware vendors they rely on is making ML development more cost-effective and accessible to a broader set of developers. We're excited to welcome Luis and the co-founding team at OctoML to the Tiger portfolio, and look forward to playing a role in their next growth chapter."Visit here to register for OctoML's early access program.ABOUT OCTOMLOctoML is a machine learning deployment platform based in Seattle, Washington. OctoML aims to accelerate model performance while enabling seamless deployment of models across any hardware platform, cloud provider, or edge device. The company's investors include Addition, Madrona Venture Group, and Amplify Partners. OctoML was founded by creators of open-source Apache TVM, CEO Luis Ceze, CTO Tianqi Chen, CPO Jason Knight, Chief Architect Jared Roesch, and VP of Technology Partnerships Thierry Moreau. For more information, please visit https://octoml.ai/ View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/octoml-secures-85m-to-transform-the-way-enterprises-deploy-ml-models-to-production-301412851.htmlSOURCE OctoML Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter