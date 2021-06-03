WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major industry trends in edge technologies, data center and telecom applications and other networking solutions will drive panel discussions and technical presentations at OFC 2021. The conference and exhibition, to be held 06 – 11 June 2021 during Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), provides a flexible schedule for registrants in different time zones.
From Short Courses to special events, including a live media/analyst panel on co-packaged optics, and the dynamic Plenary program featuring a live Q&A Session with the speakers, OFC 2021 will present content, dialogue and debate covering the entire ecosystem for optical networking and connectivity. Sessions will span topics including 400ZR, co-packaged optics, embedded optics, high-speed semiconductor lasers and modulators for data communications, next-gen optical interfaces, open technologies and architectures, silicon photonics, XR optics and more.
Additionally, OFC will feature technology standards and project updates from leading organizations: AIM Photonics, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), IEEE, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Open Eye, OpenROADM, OIF and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP).
"OFC's week-long program is unparalleled," said Po Dong, OFC General Chair, II-VI Incorporated, USA. "Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the very latest on digital transformation, data-center connectivity, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), co-packaged optics and more through the exhibits and live and on-demand content."
RUMP SESSION – NRZ to PAM4?
Plenary Session – LIVE Q&A
Immediately following the plenary talks on Tuesday 08 June 2021, each speaker will participate in a live Q&A discussion on their groundbreaking initiatives: Nancy Shemwell, COO, Trilogy Networks, USA; Young-Kai Chen, program manager, Microsystems Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), USA; and Yiqun Cai, vice president, Alibaba Group, China. They will join OFC General Chairs Jun-ichi Kani, Po Dong and Chongjin Xie, OFC Program Chair Ramon Casellas, OSA Senior Industry Advisor Tom Hausken and OSA Science Advisor C. Randy Giles and registrants for in-depth discussions on the evolution of networking, photonics and AI and deployment of edge cloud for rural areas. Attendees are encouraged to pose their questions to the plenary speakers during this session.
"We're incredibly excited for the live Q&A sessions with these three visionaries from industry and government," said Jun-ichi Kani, OFC General Chair, NTT, Japan. "It will provide attendees with the unique opportunity to actively engage with leaders in our field who are rapidly taking advancements in our community to the next level, all of which will eventually benefit society-at-large."
The Exhibits Pass Plus registration provides free access to the exhibit hall, plenary session, special events and workshops. The exhibition features global companies demonstrating the latest products in network equipment and software, active and passive components, test and manufacturing equipment, data center/IT products and cable and fiber. Learn more.
TECHNICAL CONFERENCE and EXHIBITS PASS PLUS REGISTRATION: Register here.
MEDIA REGISTRATION: Media/analyst registration for OFC 2021 can be accessed online.
The 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward. OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), IEEE Photonics Society, The Optical Society (OSA) and managed by OSA. OFC 2021, an all-virtual event, will take place 06 – 11 June 2021. Follow @OFCConference, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.
