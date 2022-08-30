Support Local Journalism


Read the full report at www.RecommerceReport.com

  • 82%, or 272 million Americans, buy and/or sell pre-owned — about the same number of Americans that own a smartphone.
  • 93% of Americans say inflation impacts their decision to buy and sell pre-owned goods, with an increasing emphasis on making and saving money accelerating the growth of recommerce.
  • 76% of items bought and sold pre-owned are not apparel and instead fall into the categories of electronics, furniture, home goods, home improvement, sporting goods, outdoor equipment and auto parts.
  • The recommerce market grew twice as fast as the wider retail market in 2021, and is expected to reach $178 billion in 2022 and $289 billion by 2027.

