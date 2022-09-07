(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association)

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association)

 By White House Historical Association

Exclusive Interview with Artists on The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today presented the official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively. The portraits and the artists who painted them were introduced during a White House ceremony hosted by President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and attended by President and Mrs. Obama.

