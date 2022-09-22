Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, has declared September 25 as National Ornament Day, inviting everyone to get the holidays started early! After all, there's just three months until Christmas! To celebrate the first annual National Ornament Day, Old World Christmas is also calling on fans to help determine the next great ornament idea to add to their renowned collection.
SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, has declared September 25 as National Ornament Day, inviting everyone to get the holidays started early! Afterall, there's just three months until Christmas! To celebrate the first annual National Ornament Day, Old World Christmas is also calling on fans to help determine the next great ornament idea to add to their renowned collection.
"We spend all year creating ornaments that help our consumers celebrate their passions - from food to sports to travel and everything in between - but we never stop to celebrate the actual ornaments," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "What may seem like beautiful glass decorations, are really memories for so many people. Our ornaments instill feelings of family and fun, and that's something amazing to commemorate."
To submit your ornament idea, visit bit.ly/owcornament to upload the ornament that's missing from your tree. Your ornament could be produced and sold for the holiday 2023 season!
Watch for more surprises this holiday season, including videos from Old World Christmas' first-ever Master Decorator, Sarah, as well as the second annual red carpet video, showcasing all the new ornaments for this holiday season!
Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,400 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit http://www.oldworldchristmas.com.