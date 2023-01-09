Support Local Journalism


Old World Christmas to debut ornaments from Mars Wrigley, MLB, Norman Rockwell and Morton Salt

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced four new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand blown glass ornaments. Mars Wrigley, MLB, Norman Rockwell, and Morton Salt will each have a line of delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.


