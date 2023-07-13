Support Local Journalism


OLYMPIA, Wash., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an extensive search for the perfect space and months of planning and construction, Olympic Hot Tub is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest showroom in Tacoma. This is Olympic Hot Tub's eighth showroom in the greater Puget Sound area, and it will also be the largest, offering 5,000 square feet of space to showcase over 20 hot tubs and swim spas.


