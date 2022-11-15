About Fresh

Produce Prescription Program led by DC Greens Provides Prepaid Debit Cards to Families on Medicaid at Giant Foods

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, About Fresh, a Boston based nonprofit committed to expanding access to high-quality, fresh food vital to people's health, wellbeing, and culture, announced partnerships with DC Greens, a DC based nonprofit organization, and all DC based Giant Food locations, marking the company's expansion to the Mid-Atlantic region. Through About Fresh's proprietary "Fresh Connect" program, participants can now use debit cards to purchase 'prescribed' fresh food by healthcare providers at DC based Giant Food locations. As a foodcare partnership, this represents a significant step in the effort to combine healthcare resources with Fresh Connect's groundbreaking technology and leading retail partners to significantly advance health equity and to transform the way we fund efforts to eradicate food insecurity and improve public health.


