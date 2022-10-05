Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In recognition of National Coaches Day on October 6th, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom is celebrating sports coaches who also became life coaches for kids - helping athletes to develop mindset skills that improve performance both on and off the court. Through life coaching, children develop mindset skills for confidence, resilience, self-esteem, respect, and achievement so that they can thrive in all areas of life.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of National Coaches Day on October 6th, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom is celebrating sports coaches who also became life coaches for kids - helping athletes to develop mindset skills that improve performance both on and off the court. Through life coaching, children develop mindset skills for confidence, resilience, self-esteem, respect, and achievement so that they can thrive in all areas of life.

Tags