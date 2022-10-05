In recognition of National Coaches Day on October 6th, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom is celebrating sports coaches who also became life coaches for kids - helping athletes to develop mindset skills that improve performance both on and off the court. Through life coaching, children develop mindset skills for confidence, resilience, self-esteem, respect, and achievement so that they can thrive in all areas of life.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of National Coaches Day on October 6th, 2022, Adventures in Wisdom is celebrating sports coaches who also became life coaches for kids - helping athletes to develop mindset skills that improve performance both on and off the court. Through life coaching, children develop mindset skills for confidence, resilience, self-esteem, respect, and achievement so that they can thrive in all areas of life.
"Every sports coach has seen that attitude and ability are NOT the same thing. A great attitude can often trump ability when it comes to performance. It's not uncommon to see children with a lot of raw talent not achieve their goals and children with little raw talent – but a lot of drive – become superstars," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of life coaches for kids (called WISDOM Coaches) in over 30 countries.
She adds, "Just like a basketball coach helps children develop the skills, confidence, and ability to thrive on the basketball court, a life coach for kids helps children develop the skills, confidence, and ability to thrive in life. And when sports coaches add life coaching and mindset training to their work with athletes, the result is a win for life!"
93% of American parents think sports coaches create a positive impact on children's lives. When asked which life skills are most important to teach, 52% of parents say "Teamwork", 20% say "Perseverance", 15% say "Dedication", and 7% say "Leadership".*
Volleyball Coach and certified WISDOM Coach, Cindy Dugger shares how she used mindset training with her athletes, "At one of our practices, I had the players pair up with a partner, and gave them a piece of paper with 20 negative phrases that volleyball players often say to themselves. I set a timer and had them rephrase each statement into a positive statement that was affirming success. This helped us tremendously throughout the season. The girls would correct themselves, or each other, if they heard something negative."
Youth Cheerleading Coach and certified WISDOM Coach, Andrea DelPozzo shares, "I have been a Youth Cheerleading Coach for over 13 years, and I became a life coach for kids because I saw a need for teaching children better mindset skills. I wanted to gain more knowledge on how I could better support kids in this area. As a Coach I truly care about kids' happiness and success, and not only teaching cheer skills, but also life skills. Being a WISDOM Coach has helped me be a better cheerleading coach because I have more knowledge and skills to share with my athletes that will not only have a positive impact on them as individuals, but also for the team as a whole. I incorporate team building exercises weekly and it teaches the kids to shift their mindset and focus on the positive aspects of one another."
National Coaches Day was established in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation declaring Oct 6 as National Coaches Day. It states, "Coaches are highly qualified teachers – in highly specialized fields. But more than that, they are friends and counselors who help instill in their players important attitudes that will serve them all their lives."*
Since 2013, Adventures in Wisdom has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries to use coaching stories and activities to teach mindset skills like self-esteem, confidence, resilience, self-leadership, achievement, and more, to kids around the world.
