OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys ...

OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. For more information visit www.oncoresponseinc.com (PRNewsfoto/OncoResponse)

 By OncoResponse

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


- OR2805 increases T cell activation and proliferation, amplifies anti-PD1 activity, and demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity -

- OR502 specifically binds and blocks LILRB2, relieves immunosuppression, and boosts anti-cancer immune response -


Tags