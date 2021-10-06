OncoResponse Announces Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021) By OncoResponse Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. For more information visit www.oncoresponseinc.com By OncoResponse Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of elite cancer responders, today announced that it will present three abstracts at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in Washington D.C. and virtually November 10-14, 2021."We are pleased to be highlighting several preclinical findings at the SITC conference demonstrating the application of our propriety immunotherapy platform we are utilizing to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. This includes preclinical findings for our lead therapeutic candidate, OR2805, which has entered clinical development," said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse. Details of the poster presentations are as follows:Title: Development of OR2805, an anti-CD163 antibody derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor therapy that relieves immunosuppression caused by M2c macrophagesPoster/Abstract Number: 271Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ETTitle: Preclinical characterization of humanized anti-Siglec-15 antibodies that rescue T cells from macrophage-mediated immune suppressionPoster/Abstract Number: 262Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ESTTitle: Discovery and preclinical characterization of anti-LILRB2 antibodies that rescue T cells from macrophage-mediated immune suppressionPoster/Abstract Number: 276Date/Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ESTPoster presentations will be accessible in person and virtually. Onsite posters will be displayed in the SITC Poster Hall located in Hall E of the convention center. ePosters will be available for SITC attendees on Nov. 12 at 7 am ET and can be accessed on the SITC virtual meeting site. About OR2805OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. This antibody binds to CD163 which is highly expressed on tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) that create an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and inhibit anti-tumor T-cell responses. High frequency of CD163-expressing TAMs generally predicts an unfavorable prognosis in solid tumors. OR2805 is designed to improve anti-tumor T-cell responses, by reversing the immunosuppression of TAMs, as a therapeutic strategy for monotherapy and in combination with CPI.About OncoResponseOncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponseinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.Media Contact:Julie RathbunRathbun Communications+1.206.769.9219julie@rathbuncomm.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncoresponse-announces-presentations-at-the-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer-36th-annual-meeting-sitc-2021-301393763.htmlSOURCE OncoResponse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter