One in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022 By American Psychiatric Association Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2021 draws to a close, more than one in four Americans (26%) or about 67 million adults say that next year, improving their mental health is on their minds, and just over one-third (37%) say they are anxious about their mental health to start the new year. Among those making resolutions focused on mental health, 53% will meditate, 37% plan to see a therapist, 35% will take a break from social media, 32% will journal, 26% will use a mental health app, and 20% plan to specifically see a psychiatrist.Heading into the new year, Americans are, overall, more likely to grade their mental health as excellent (26%) or good (42%) than fair (22%) or poor (9%). However, compared to white and Hispanic adults, adults who are Black (41%) or of another race or ethnicity (42%) are more likely to grade their mental health in 2021 as fair or poor.The findings are from The American Psychiatric Association's (APA) Healthy Minds Monthly* a poll conducted by Morning Consult. The New Year's poll was fielded Dec. 6-8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 2,119 adults. Among the poll's other highlights:About 55% of Americans report feeling somewhat or very anxious about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 58% of Americans report they are somewhat or very anxious about the state of their personal finances. More than half (54%) report feeling somewhat or very anxious about the uncertainty of 2022.One in five Americans say they are feeling more stress at the start of 2022 than last year, while 44% say it's about the same, and 27% say they feel less stressed."The new calendar year for many symbolizes a time for renewal, for trying new things, and, for some, new beginnings," said APA President Vivian Pender, M.D. "To see one in four Americans focusing on their mental health in this moment is important and encouraging. What is worrisome, although not unexpected, is the level of variation among demographic groups on their overall level of mental health, and we as psychiatrists need to understand those trends." "It can't be said enough that there is no health without mental health, and it sounds like a lot of us will be starting the new year with that focus in mind," said APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A. "That said, 2022 will bring challenges and with the emergence of Omicron just beginning, people are already anxious, and it is important to take steps to manage mental health and cope with the uncertainty we face."*APA's Healthy Minds Monthly tracks timely mental health issues throughout the year. APA also releases its annual Healthy Minds Poll each May in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.For additional poll results and more information, visit: https://www.psychiatry.org/newsroom/news-releases/one-in-four-americans-plans-a-mental-health-new-year-s-resolution-for-2022. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-in-four-americans-plans-a-mental-health-new-years-resolution-for-2022-301448399.htmlSOURCE American Psychiatric Association 