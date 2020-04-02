IRVING, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from OneShare Health.
We received an order yesterday from the Washington Insurance Commissioner which requires us to cease enrolling new members in Washington state. Based on our cooperation with the Commissioner's inquiry, with the last communication occurring in September 2019, the order came as a great surprise to us. The Commissioner's order is based on assertions concerning OneShare's structure and its compliance with Washington's health care sharing ministry safe harbor statute. We disagree with the Commissioner's opinion about our legal status and we look forward to sitting down and discussing these matters with the Commissioner and sharing our unique and cherished story and how we are faithfully serving our members in Washington and across the country.
The order is not final and does not affect existing OneShare Health members. It is also important to note that in no way has the Commissioner's order called into question the quality of what we offer or the level of service we are providing to our Washington members. We will continue to serve those members with a high level of service and care. Like the Commissioner, our number one goal is the health and safety of Washington consumers, particularly those who have trusted us to facilitate the sharing of their health care expenses.
OneShare Health is not an insurance company but a nonprofit health care sharing ministry whose members share a common set of religious beliefs and share eligible medical expenses in accordance with those beliefs. As such, OneShare is exempt from the insurance laws of all states, including the State of Washington. In addition, its members are exempt from the ACA's individual mandate as designated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through its letter of exemption.
About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Healthcare sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.