Zillow web traffic on for-sale listings and requests to connect with Premier Agents have ticked up recently after slowing in the early days of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic in mid-March - Page views on for-sale listings on Zillow fell as much as 19% year-over-year for the week ending March 22, but have largely recovered. They were up 18% year-over-year for the week ending April 15. - Traffic on listings has recovered more quickly in some metros, including Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Atlanta, but it remains down year-over-year in others. - Customer requests to be connected with a Zillow Premier Agent also rebounded in April, suggesting many of those looking at for-sale homes on Zillow are seriously considering a home purchase.