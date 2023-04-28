OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

SEATTLE, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced toxicities occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve the quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OQL036, a potential prophylactic treatment for capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome (HFS).


