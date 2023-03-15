OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

  • Preclinical data on OQL025 as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash
  • Preclinical data on OQL06x as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve the quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will present preclinical data for its two drug candidates, OQL025 and OQL06x, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. The conference will be held in Orlando, FL, April 14-19, 2023.


