OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

 By OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced that regulatory authorities in China and India have approved Part 2 of the NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial, evaluating OQL011, a topical ointment for the management of Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) in cancer patients receiving vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) inhibitor(s) (VEGFRi) as part of their anti-cancer treatment. VEGFRi-associated HFSR is a common treatment-related side effect that can cause treatment interruption or discontinuation and contribute to a declining quality of life for patients. There are no treatments with FDA-approved labeling for VEGFRi-associated HFSR. In September 2022, the first patient in Part 2 of the NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial was enrolled in the United States. With a multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT), currently with US, India, and China, OnQuality is leveraging its resources to harmonize a robust trial design and global operations across these regions to accelerate recruitment and improve demographic exposure for the target population.


Tags