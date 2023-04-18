OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

  • Preclinical data demonstrated OQL025 as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash
  • Preclinical data demonstrated OQL06x as a potential prophylactic treatment for EGFR inhibitor-induced diarrhea

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced toxicities occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve the quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it presented preclinical data on OQL025 and OQL06x, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting. The conference is being held in Orlando, FL, April 14-19, 2023.


