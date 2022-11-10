Support Local Journalism


API Pilot Deployment Based on HL7® FHIR® Standards Yields Double-Digit Improvements by Providing Complete Patient Information in Realtime

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opala, a healthcare data exchange solutions provider, today announced commercial availability of its Attribution API, which streamlines delivery of value-based care to patients in a way that yields significant administrative efficiency and improves reimbursement for providers. In tandem, the company announced the first deployment of this solution at MultiCare Connected Care.


