Open Farm launches online carbon footprint tool, first of its kind for pet industry. (CNW Group/Open Farm Inc.)

Open Farm launches online carbon footprint tool, first of its kind for pet industry. (CNW Group/Open Farm Inc.)

 By Open Farm Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Open Farm launches online carbon footprint tool, first of its kind for pet industry

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Open Farm, one of the fastest growing pet food companies in North America, announced the launch of an online carbon experience that will allow pet parents to see the carbon footprint of all Open Farm products, and to identify lower carbon emitting products across its portfolio. The carbon footprint launch entitled, 'Know your Footprint,' is the first of its kind in the pet industry and furthers Open Farm's commitment to lowering its carbon footprint and full ingredient transparency. 


Tags