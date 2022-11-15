The Linux Foundation logo

  • Deployments accelerate as technology matures with new cross-industry use cases from Retail, Enterprise, Telco, and more all leveraging open source blueprints and project code
  • Combining open software & open hardware, Open Compute Project & Linux Foundation strengthen existing collaboration to further market-ready solutions
  • ONAP's upcoming Kohn release, named in honor of the late Dan Kohn, brings new functionality and use cases, including E2E Network Slicing with RAN

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit North America -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF Networking, the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, and announced industry evolution across the entire networking stack with new deployments, ecosystem collaborations, projects, releases, and more.


