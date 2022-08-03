...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Opening Date Announced for Highly Anticipated Sodo Dining and Sports Entertainment Concept
Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and outdoor Beer Garden to open Aug. 23
SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mariners announced the grand opening date for Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, the new Sodo restaurant and taproom concepts opening across the street from T-Mobile Park. Both venues will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022, with an official grand opening celebration.
The community is invited to the grand opening of Hatback and Steelheads Alley and will have the first chance to try the restaurant's elevated menu of American pub classics such as burgers, pizza and wings, as well as Pacific Northwest favorites including oysters, steamed mussels and Skiyou Ranch ribeye. On tap, Hatback will offer local favorites such as Pike Brewing Co. and Georgetown Brewing Co., while at Steelheads Alley, Métier Brewing Company will provide some of their popular brews including the MBC Pale Ale, 'Double Play' (Helles) Lager and Black Stripe Coconut Porter. Those attending the celebration will have the opportunity to win free Hatback, Steelheads Alley and Mariners branded gear, gift certificates and a VIP game-day viewing experience for eight people.
On August 23, an outdoor Beer Garden will also open to the public. The new space will offer two Hatback food trailers, along with a handful of beer selections. The Beer Garden will be open for all Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders games, weather permitting.
To stay up to date on these new spaces, follow their social media accounts and website:
Opening August 23, 2022, located in the heart of Seattle's Sodo district, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will be the city's premier dining, brewing and sports entertainment destinations. In 2023, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open. From weddings and company parties to community events, the new venue will offer a customizable experience to fit each occasion. For more information, visit http://www.hatback.com.