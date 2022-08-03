Support Local Journalism


Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and outdoor Beer Garden to open Aug. 23

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mariners announced the grand opening date for Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, the new Sodo restaurant and taproom concepts opening across the street from T-Mobile Park. Both venues will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022, with an official grand opening celebration.

