Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The app update enhances professionalism and profitability of coaching businesses with payment, reporting, contracts, CRM, and payroll features. 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEX Fitness today announced the addition of a major new set of features to its premium coaching software, CoachRx. The features, packaged neatly in the app's new Business Suite, include payments, payroll, key business health metrics, contracts and waivers, and customer management. With the launch of the Business Suite, coaches can now grow and manage the health of their business from inside the CoachRx app. These new tools help them save money by consolidating tools and time while offering clients a more professional and polished experience.

Tags