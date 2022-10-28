In this free webinar, learn about optimizing pre-clinical drug development by decoding genetic information stored in the adaptive immune system's T-cell and B-cell receptors.
TORONTO, Ontario and SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees will learn about the basics of immune receptor profiling, as well as how immunosequencing can be applied to advance drug discovery and develop targeted therapies. The featured speaker will discuss how to use immunosequencing in pre-clinical mouse models to identify biomarkers and prioritize drug candidates.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
ABOUT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable diagnosis, monitoring and treatment for diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (life science, food and medical device companies, private and academic research institutions, and healthcare centers, among others) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps life science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.