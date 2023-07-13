Tignis, Inc.,Optimum Energy CO. (PRNewsfoto/Tignis, Inc.,Optimum Energy CO.)

 By Optimum Energy

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Energy ("Optimum" or the "Company"), a leader in HVAC and chiller plant optimization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Whittier from Senior Director of Product Development to Vice President of Product Development. In his new role, Whittier will continue to be responsible for leading the company's development efforts and overseeing the product roadmap.


