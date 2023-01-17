Support Local Journalism


LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader for six to eight-figure domain name sales announced the availability of another premium two letter domain name, OR.com, in late 2022 with a price of $1.25 million USD. Since then, multiple parties have come forward with serious offers that the Private Seller is considering. This marks the first time that OR.com has been made available after 25 years.

"With more than 1 million global searches for "OR" in Google and a staggering $2 CPC, the traffic that's coming into OR.com is already invaluable," comments Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN (VPN.com). "Initially registered back in 1991, OR.com already has a history of serious offers, and now as the broker that's exclusively representing it, we're looking forward to accomplishing success for our Seller."


